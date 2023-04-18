One dead, another injured following accident on Soesdyke/Linden Highway

Alvin Dubar, a 48-year-old hire car driver of Lot 5 Section ‘B’ Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara (EBE), died on Monday on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway after he lost control of his vehicle, which flipped several times, before coming to a halt.

Reports are that Dubar was driving hire car HD 808 and was processing north along the western side of the Soesdyke/Linden Highway at an alleged fast rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.

As a result, the driver was flung from the vehicle and ended up on the western parapet, where he received injuries to his head and about his body.

The driver was picked up by Police ranks and public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger who was in the vehicle at the time was also taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, suffering from lacerations to the head and about the body.

His condition is regarded as stable. Further investigation is in progress.

