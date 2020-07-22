One dead, another seriously injured after jumping from moving tractor on hill

-driver “loses control”, abandons vehicle, porter follow suit

A 25-year-old porter lost the battle for his life following a mishap along the Arawai Trail, Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), while another 25-year-old porter is hospitalised at the Bartica Regional Hospital, Region Seven.

Dead is Mahendra Verria of Leonora village, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The injured porter has been identified as Sunny Moore who hails from Cornelia Ida (CI), WCD.

HGP Nightly News was told that the incident took place yesterday (Tuesday) around 10:30h and involved Motor Tractor (Loader) with an unknown registration that was being operated by a 22-year-old Guyanese from Bartica and a Motor Lorry (GRR 6331) that was driven by a 42-year-old Venezuelan national of Arawai Resort.

The Motor Tractor (Loader) was proceeding North along the Arawai Trail, Mazaruni River, with Verria and Moore, and was in the process of “towing” Motor Lorry(GRR 6331) when the accident took place.

The Venezuelan national was “steering” the Motor Lorry (GRR 6331) and while both vehicles were descending a hill, the driver of the tractor allegedly “lost control” of the vehicle, prompting him to jump from the moving tractor.

The two porters, upon realising what was transpiring, also jumped from the said vehicle and landed on the trail surface. Both Verria and Moore are said to have sustained several injuries about their bodies.

Their co-workers picked the bleeding men up from the ground and transported them to the Bartica Regional Hospital for emergency medical attention. Moore was admitted at that health facility’s Accident and Emergency Ward but Verria was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for advanced medical treatment.

Verria, who was regarded as “critical”, was quickly medivacked to the city hospital but despite valiant efforts by the medical staff at the GPHC, they were unable to save his life.

Verria succumbed to his injuries around 15:00h yesterday.

According to the police, investigations into the matter continue and a notice of intended prosecution has already been served.