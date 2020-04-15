One dead, another seriously injured after vehicle slams into cow at Good Hope, ECD

One man is now dead while the driver who was operating the vehicle they were travelling in is seriously injured and currently hospitalised.

The identities of the deceased and the badly injured driver are yet to be disclosed.

The fatal accident took place less than an hour ago along the Good Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), while the duo had been been in motorcar (PJJ 675) en route for the capital city.

The front of the badly damaged vehicle (PJJ 675)

It is alleged that the vehicle had been speeding along the road when it slammed into a cow which resulted in the car being badly damaged while the male passenger along with the driver sustained severe injuries.

The cow that the vehicle slammed into along the Good Hope, ECD, Public Road

However, it is unclear as to when the passenger took his last breath, but by the time the police arrived at the scene, he was reportedly already dead.

Meanwhile, the driver was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for emergency medical treatment.

The injured driver of motor car (PJJ 675)

Investigators are still at the scene as the probe into the fatal accident continues.

More details to come.