One dead, another seriously injured in hit and run accident at Enmore

One man is now dead while another is seriously injured and hospitalised following a hit and run accident last night along the Enmore Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Upto press time, the identities of the deceased and the badly injured man have not been confirmed. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the two males.

Reports are that around 19:00h, the now dead man was found motionless at the Northern edge of the road while the other male was on the grass parapet in a semi-conscious condition.

The duo were seen with severe injuries about their heads and bodies while debris of a vehicle was seen scattered on the Northern side of the road in question.

Both men were picked up from the scene and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation by police ranks.

However, one man was pronounced dead on arrival while the other has been admitted to the GPHC’s Accident and Emergency Unit (A & E).

The GPF is alsp appealing to members of the public, who may have any information in relation to the vehicle involved and/or its driver, to make contact with the nearest police station.