One dead, three injured in West Coast Berbice accident

A 60-year-old man is now dead, while three persons are injured following an accident on the Cotton Tree Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB), in the wee hours of Monday.

Dead is Carlton Maltay of East Canje, Berbice. The fatal accident occurred at about 02:00h.

HGP Nightly News understands that the accident involved motor car PWW 5977, driven by Rajendra Deonarine, with two occupants and motor car PTT 7168, driven by Maltay.

At the time of the accident, Maltay had two occupants in his vehicle.

Reports are that motor car PTT 7168 was proceeding east on the northern drive lane at an allegedly fast rate when the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn and collided with motor car PWW 5977, which was proceeding west along the southern drive lane.

As a result of the collision, Maltay and the occupants of his car were rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital in an unconscious state.

While Maltay was pronounced dead on arrival at the medical institution, his occupants were transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

On the other hand, Deonarine was admitted to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital for observation. His two occupants were not injured – Investigations are ongoing.

