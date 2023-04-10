One dead, two injured in motorcycle accident at Enmore

One person is now dead, and two are injured following an accident at about 2:00h on Sunday on the Enmore Access Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is pillion rider Parishram Sancharrie, a 29-year-old resident of Hope West, Enmore. Those injured are Deochan Dass, 28, of 10th Street Foulis, and Imran Bacchus, 30, of ‘Grass Field,’ Enmore.

HGP Nightly News understands that the accident involved motorcycle CK 875, driven by Dass, and a pedal cycle Bacchus was on.

Reports are that the Bacchus was proceeding north along the western side of the Enmore Access Road on his pedal cycle while motorcycle CK was proceeding south along the road when a collision occurred.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist, pillion rider, and pedal cyclist fell onto the roadway and received injuries.

They were picked up by the Police and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The trio was admitted to the medical institution, but Sancharrie died at about 7:35h while receiving medical treatment.

Sancharie’s body was taken to the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME)—investigation in progress.

