One feared dead, two swim to shore after boat capsizes at Bonasika Creek

A 17-year-old farmer of Region One is feared dead, while two other men managed to swim to shore after the wooden paddle boat they were in capsized in the Bonasika Creek, Essequibo River.

The missing teen has been so far identified as Chino, a 17-year-old farmer of Region One.

Mark La Cruz, a 24-year-old labourer of Upper Bonasika, and 19-year-old Anthonio, a Region One farmer, made it safely to shore. The accident occurred at about 21:00h on Saturday.

La Cruz told Police that they were consuming alcohol in his paddle boat heading into Bonasika on their way home when one of the farmers allegedly started rocking the boat.

As a result, the boat capsized and flung all three occupants into the creek.

La Cruz and Anthonio managed to swim to shore, but Chino never made it out of the creek. Residents in the area rescued them, and a report was made at the Bonasika Outpost at about 09:00h on Sunday.

Checks were made in the creek for Chino, but his whereabouts remain unknown. La Cruz and Anthonio are in custody, assisting with investigations.

