ONE GUYANA THEME RESONATES AT DIWALI RANGOLI COMPETITION

On Friday, the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport hosted its annual Rangoli competition as part of the Diwali celebrations, resonating with the message of “One Guyana.” Various teams from different organizations and agencies gathered along Main Street to showcase a range of designs and colors. These designs not only celebrated the Festival of Lights but also symbolized the rich diversity of Guyanese culture. Dacia Richards was present at the event and filed this report.

