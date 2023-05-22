One killed in Camp and Church Streets accident 

Natisha Natalie Fernandes, 30, of Kitty, Georgetown, died on Sunday following an accident on Camp and Church Streets, Georgetown, at about 23:00h.

The accident involved motor car PTT 7041, which Fernandes was in along with the driver Sheik Rahman and Ronda Holder and motor car PAD 8395, driven by Shawn Phillip Parasram.

Reports are that motor car PTT 7041 was proceeding east on the southern side of Church Street and saw the traffic flashing red in his direction.

According to the Police, the driver of motor car PAD 8395 failed to stop at the intersection and collided with the right rear portion of motor car PTT 7041, which was proceeding south on the eastern drive lane of Camp Street.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles were damaged extensively. The driver and occupants of motor car PTT 7041 were transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Unfortunately, Fernandes succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical attention. Her body is awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME) at the hospital’s mortuary.

Holder and Rahman are receiving medical attention at Georgetown Public Hospital, while the Police escorted Parasram to the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.

A breathalyser test was done on the driver of motor car PAD 8395, and the results showed 14% and 33% BAC, and for the driver of motor car PTT 7041, results showed 3% and 6% BAC.

Both vehicles are at Alberttown Police Station to be examined by a Licensing and Certifying Officer as the investigation continues.

