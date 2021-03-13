One left homeless after blaze destroys ECD house

One person is now homeless after a fire that was intentionally set damaged a house located at Lot 1 Coldingen Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD), on Saturday (today).

The blaze took place around 11:00h and according to a brief statement from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), it received a telephone call around 11:07h, which alerted its ranks that the a fire broke out at the above-mentioned location.

“…following which, Water Tender #103 from the Melanie Fire Station (ECD) and Water Tender #96 from the Campbellville Fire Station (Georgetown) were dispatched to the location. The cause of the fire has been determined as malicious setting of person/persons unknown.”

Investigations continue.