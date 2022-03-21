One man critical, student injured after crashing into tree stump in Annai

Police Headquarters reported that on Sunday, 16-year-old Jernel John was behind the wheels of a 150 Honda motorcycle when he lost control while negotiating a turn and crashed into a tree stump on the Annai Main Road, North Rupununi in Region# 9, in the vicinity of GECOM office. 23-year-old David Kenford was a pillion rider at the time of the accident.

They are both of Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi Region # 9.

As a result of the collision, they both fell onto the gravel surface where they received injuries about their bodies. They were picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious state and taken to the Annai Health Centre where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty and the driver regained consciousness while the pillion rider remained unconscious. They were both referred to Lethem Regional Hospital where they were again seen and examined by another doctor and later admitted as patients.

Jernel John, a student of the Annai Secondary School and sustained a broken left wrist while David Kenford is in a critical condition suffering from multiple injuries to the head.

Further investigations are in progress.