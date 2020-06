-three more persons recover within 24 hours

Between yesterday (Thursday) and today, health authorities were able to confirm that another individual in the country has contracted the COVID-19 here. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 159.

However, there has been no increase in the number of deaths attributed to the COVID-19 within the past 24 hours.

Additionally, three (3) COVID-19 patients that were being treated are said to have recovered.