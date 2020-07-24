One more COVID-19 death recorded in Guyana, death toll stands at 20

-one confirmed case, two recorded recoveries within last 24 hours

One more person has been tested positive for the COVID-19 in Guyana during the past 24-hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 352, while one COVID-19 patient succumbed during the same time frame.

This is according to Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, who made the announcement today (Friday) while providing the country’s daily COVID-19 update.

She stated that presently there are 154 active cases in Institutional Isolation.

Meanwhile, 33 persons are in institutional quarantine and two (2) more persons have been placed in the COVID- Intensive Care Unit (ICU), bringing the total number of patients currently warded there to four (4).

Two (2) more persons are said to have recovered from the virus within the past 24-hours bringing that the total or recovered patients to 178.