One woman in serious condition, six others injured after tree falls on them

One woman is seriously injured while six (6) other females are nursing wounds about their bodies after a tree fell on them while they were sitting along a damn at Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD) this afternoon.

Reports are that around 14:10h today (Friday), at the first flooded field in the above-mentioned village, a tree which is located on a dam which runs East to West fell and injured the group of female squatters.

According to the cops, the seriously injured woman was picked up by police ranks and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Meanwhile, the remaining six (6) females left for the said hospital with public transportation.

“No information as to their identities at this time. No work was ongoing by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) in that area. Full facts will follow,” a statement from the police noted.