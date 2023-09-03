Ongoing infrastructural works trigger delay in reopening of eight schools

Eight schools will face a delayed reopening for the Christmas Term of 2023 due to ongoing infrastructural works that could not be completed on time.

Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain revealed this in a Memorandum dated August 31, 2023.

According to the Memorandum, the government, in 2023, began its largest-ever effort to improve education infrastructure by renovating, rehabilitating, repairing, building, and rebuilding more than 1100 schools across the country.

It was noted that while the majority of schools will reopen tomorrow, September 4, Uitvlugt Secondary Annex, Stewartville Secondary, Vryheid’s Lust Primary, Maria Henrietta Primary, Tucville Primary, Tucville Secondary and St Rose’s High School are set for September 11 reopening.

Alexander Village Nursery is slated to reopen on October 2. And according to the Memorandum, “contractors at the schools mentioned below were unable to complete their tasks.”

Apart from space constraints, the Georgetown Education District was confronted with several fires at the North Ruimveldt Secondary School, St George’s High School and Christ Church Secondary.

As a result, the Education Ministry moved to have these schools rebuilt while rehabilitating some to cater for more students.

