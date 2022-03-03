ONLINE LEARNING OUT, FACE TO FACE LEARNING IN FOR ALL LEVELS- MoE EYES FULL SCALED REOPENING AFTER EASTER BREAK

In order to keep the wheels of learning turning, the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand announced on Wednesday that her subject Ministry is reopen schools for all levels. This she indicated might be done after the Easter break.



Minister Manickchand explained that a full return to the classroom will mean no rotations and no online engagement being facilitated at the nursery, primary or secondary levels. The Education Minister further explained that the sector cannot expand its schools at the rate necessary to ensure there is one child seated on a bench or six feet apart. She said, “If we were to do it, children will be rotating for the next three to four years and that will be the loss of an entire generation for this country. That’s not going to be something a growing Guyana can tolerate.”

Since “COVID-19 since it is not going anywhere”, Minister Manickchand said that the decision regarding the physical re-opening of schools was made in light of all considerations and was dubbed as the best way to address the issue of learning loss.

The Minister did say however that the benefits of integrating distance delivery will be integrated as far as it can in the face to face delivery of education and that the ministry had planned in that regard.

Due to the pandemic, schools were closed and have gradually been reopened by the Ministry of Education. In a press release, the Ministry of Education stated that “ As a result of school closures and the inability of many students to access online learning, they have suffered from learning loss while some have been absent from school for an extended period. The full reopening will ensure all students have access to education.”