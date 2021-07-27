Only fully COVID-immunised fans for T20Is this weekend: minister

Only persons fully immunised against COVID-19 can attend this weekend’s West Indies/Pakistan T20 international matches at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, and only 40 percent of the venue’s capacity can attend the matches.

This was disclosed by Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony during his COVID-19 update.

“Fully vaccinated means that you’ve had both doses of the vaccine and after the second dose, two weeks would have elapsed, so which means that you will have adequate antibodies in your system to protect you against COVID,” he said

The minister went on to say that on entering the stadium, fans must produce their vaccination booklets and a valid form of identification. The stadium, he said, will be opened early to carry out verification.

“So, there’s a very elaborate process that a fan coming to watch these matches would have to go through in terms of when you come to the stadium, you are required to show proof that you have been vaccinated, which would mean that you will have to produce your vaccination card, and to verify that you are that person, you will also have to produce your ID card. So even if you have a ticket, and you don’t have your vaccination card to prove that you’re fully vaccinated, you will not be allowed into the stadium,” he explained, adding that there will be no concession stands to avoid congregating.

Meanwhile, the four-match T20 International (T20I) series — “Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup” between the West Indies and Pakistan — starts on Wednesday, July 28 at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The first ball is 10 a.m. for the first match, with the final three to be played at the Guyana National Stadium on Saturday, July 31; Sunday, August 1 and Tuesday, August 3 at 11 a.m.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

July 28: 1st Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Kensington Oval – 10 a.m. local (9 a.m. Jamaica time)

July 31: 2nd Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11 a.m. local (10 a.m. Jamaica)

August 1: 3rd Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11 a.m. local (10 a.m. Jamaica)

August 3: 4th Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11 a.m. local (10 a.m. Jamaica)

August 12-16: 1st Betway Test at Sabina Park – 10 a.m. Jamaica Time (11 a.m. Eastern Caribbean)

August 20-24: 2nd Betway Test at Sabina Park – 10 a.m. Jamaica Time (11 a.m. Eastern Caribbean)

SOURCES: Department of Public Information and Cricket West Indies