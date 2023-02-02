OP Direct “to bring essential gov’t services directly to the people” – Pres. Ali

President Irfaan Ali launched the Office of the President (OP) Direct in New Amsterdam, Berbice, on Wednesday with an aim of bringing essential Government services directly to citizens.

The Head of State, who delivered brief remarks at the opening ceremony of the operations at State House in New Amsterdam, Berbice, said that the initiative stems from his Government being people-centred and focused on the growth and development of all Guyanese.

“Since we assumed office, we have been working in every community. We have been going to you and not waiting for you to come. The ministers and the Cabinet have been out in every community.”

The President said that the initiative will see the Office of the President and other Government ministries and agencies working centrally in a different region two days per month.

“The President’s office will be situated here at State House in Region Six for the next two days, operating from here; so that we can be in touch with you, so that you can feel the highest office at your disposal, and have easy access to the highest office.”

President Ali said that the initiative will strengthen governance, improve its efficiency, and enhance the delivery of services to citizens.

“We believe strongly in serving the people. We are not a Government that is distant from the people or a Government that operates in a vacuum or in a locked compartment. That is not how we operate. We operate with you, taking your concerns and your realities into consideration.”

President Ali also explained that in addition to having essential ministries and agencies present, there will be established video and audio connections to every office in Georgetown so that all issues can be dealt with at the venue.

“This is the level of seriousness that we’re taking in dealing with our issues. It is not passing the buck, but it’s bringing the heads, and the agency heads here so that they can work with you.”

Technical teams from the Ministry of Housing and Water; the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security; the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development; the Ministry of Education; the Ministry of Agriculture; the National Insurance Scheme; the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest); the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA); the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission; the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) all have booths at State House in New Amsterdam where the President will be based until Friday afternoon.

