Opening of 12th Parliament scheduled for Sept 1, 2020

The opening of the 12th Parliament has been slated for Tuesday, Septemeber 1, 2020, and the Arthur Chung Conference Centre has been approved by President Irfaan Ali as the facility to house this event and further sittings of the National Assembly in order to observe physical distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines.

The opening ceremony will be held from 10:00h.

Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, told the media today (Thursday) that it is imperative that Parliament be recovened in Guyana as soon as possible and that bills passed in the House after December 2018’s No Confidence Motion will be reviewed during this period.

Following this, the PPP/C administration will be presenting its emergency budget.