OPP UPS CALL FOR GECOM TO ENSURE POLICE PROBE FORGERY VOTER IMPERSONATION AT 2023 LGE

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has once again emphasized the need for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to ensure that the Guyana Police Force investigates reported instances of “forgery of election documents and voter impersonation” during the 2023 Local Government Elections. Shemar Alleyne provides further insights into this matter in his report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on