OPPOSITION BEGINS LASHING OUT

The Opposition says attempts by the current Government to hold on to power was expected. However, the opposition has already begun lashing out. Handel Duncan is following this story for us this evening. Handell Duncan Reports.

The back and forth on the outcomes of the No-Confidence Motion against the Government continues with Opposition Leader – Bharrat Jagdeo said that the Speaker has no power to review that No-Confidence vote. The Government has written to the speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland requesting that his ruling on the motion is revisited.

But according to the Clerk, notification to the mover of a motion, on its status, is standard procedure.

Jagdeo said, though, for the Speaker to reverse the decision, it will require a new interpretation of what is a majority.

Attorney General Basil Williams had said that in 2014, then Attorney General, Anil Nandlall had received a legal opinion indicating that a 34 majority was needed to have the APNU-AFC No Confidence motion passed, however, the Ramotar administration evaded the motion by proroguing the parliament and headed to early elections.

HGP Nightly News asked the Opposition Leader if the Opposition intends to abide by the courts ruling.