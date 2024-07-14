Sunday, July 14, 2024
OPPOSITION BELIEVES GOV’T WILL NOT PROVIDE A FAIR COMPENSATION PACKAGE TO TEACHERS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The main opposition political party has expressed scepticism that the government will offer substantial wage increases to teachers once the ongoing strike concludes, especially if the strike ends without any compensation for the teachers. Dacia Richards will provide more details on the opposition’s concerns, the strike’s current status, and any government responses.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
