OPPOSITION CALLS FOR THE PRESIDENT TO REMOVE VP JAGDEO FROM OVERSEEING OIL & GAS AFFAIRS

The Opposition has urged President Irfaan Ali to replace Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo as the overseer of the oil and gas sector, citing concerns over his management. This call follows Dr. Jagdeo’s recent statement that he was unaware of discussions between the Ministry of Natural Resources and ExxonMobil regarding the company’s US$214 million expenditure. For further details, watch Shemar Alleyne’s report.
