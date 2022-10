The Guyana Elections Commission’s pussyfooting tactic is being manifested through its request for the addresses of persons the APNU+AFC coalition alleges victims of voter impersonation in the 2020 General and Regional Elections- information which was never required before to aid in the verification of the first report submitted by the coalition- the shared view of Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Notion and Member of Parliament, Ganesh Mahipaul. Timeka Rodney has the details.

Related