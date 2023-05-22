Opposition demands thorough investigation into Mahdia dormitory fire

SEE BELOW THE STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE OFFICE OF THE OPPOSITION LEADER:

The APNU+AFC wishes to express our condolences to the families, relatives, friends, residents of Mahdia, Region #8 and all Guyanese as we mourn the loss of lives of our children and to state that we are deeply saddened by the loss of lives.

We wish all those that are injured a speedy recovery and express our support and gratitude to the medical team and others who are engaged in the process of treating and helping the injured and hope there are no more fatalities. Special appreciation and thanks to our brave pilots and the Joint Services who played and continue to play a key role in the entire operation.

We also wish to express gratitude to the people of Mahdia who worked assiduously to rescue the children trapped in the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory. Our gratitude is also extended to our Regional Member of Parliament, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor for their compassion and positive involvement in helping to give leadership during these trying times.

We will continue to keep the situation under review and will make a full statement at a later time as we demand a thorough investigation into this horrific incident that has resulted in the loss of innocent young lives.

In light of this tragedy, we wish to call on all to make this Independence Day a Day of Mourning in solidarity and support with the families, friends, relatives, the citizens of Mahdia and Region #8 and all Guyanese and a Day of Support to the injured, their families, friends, relatives and the people of Region 8.

