OPPOSITION IMPLORES GOV’T TO SPEND ON STRENGTHENING GUYANA’S DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

In light of the persistent threats from Venezuela, the Opposition in Guyana has urged the government to allocate funds towards bolstering the country’s diplomatic service. This recommendation aims to enhance Guyana’s international representation and diplomatic capabilities, particularly in dealing with the ongoing territorial dispute with Venezuela. Shemar Alleyen’s report provides more details on the Opposition’s call, the rationale behind it, and the potential impact of such investment on Guyana’s diplomatic efforts and international relations.

