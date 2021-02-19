Opposition Leader briefs Inter-Parliamentary Union Secretary General on matters of concern in Guyana’s Parliament





Secretary General of the Geneva-headquartered Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong, was earlier on Thursday engaged via telephone with Guyana’s Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon on the Parliamentary affairs in the country.



According to a statement from the Opposition’s Office,, Harmon briefed Secretary General Chungong on matters of abiding concern in the 12th Parliament of Guyana.



“Secretary General Chungong requested that the IPU be informed of the activities and matters that affect the members of Guyana’s Parliament and has expressed his willingness to provide assistance in this regard. Secretary General Chungong, a Cameroonian, is the first non-European and first African to have been elected IPU Secretary General. This is his 7th year as Secretary General in an unbroken tenure.”



HGP Nightly News understands that Harmon has committed to provide further briefings to Secretary General Chungong and the IPU on the activities and developments in Guyana’s Parliament.



Related