Opposition Leader concerned about ExxonMobil’s reduction in oil production due to “faulty equipment”

–proposes high level meeting with APNU+AFC Members of Parliament, Exxon Executives

The recent reports in the media by ExxonMobil Guyana stating that it has reduced oil production offshore Guyana by 90,000 barrels per day, putting output at a mere 30,000 barrels per day due to faulty equipment aboard the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, Liza Destiny has prompted Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon, to request a meeting with the company’s President, Alistair Routledge, in light of the possible negative effects this move will have on Guyanese.

In a letter dispatched to Routledge, Leader of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)+ Alliance For Change (AFC) coalition, Harmon, emphasized that the reported lingering malfunctioning of equipment that continues to delay the termination of excess flaring of produced gas, plus the significant reduction of operations to a bare minimum production level, are of considerable concerns to the

APNU+AFC Opposition, which represents almost 50 percent (%) of the Guyanese population in the National Assembly.

“ExxonMobil is reported to have issued a statement which states, in part, “[w]e have

reduced production to a minimum level that mitigates formation of hydrates in subsea systems, maintains gas injection and fuel gas to the power generators, and minimizes flare…I am in receipt of numerous queries from our constituents, civil society and concerned citizens expressing their worry that Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited’s (EEPGL’s) performance since inception, appear to be far below expectations and is eroding their confidence in a safe and environmentally sound operation. Similar queries have been received by my colleague Members of Parliament and my office.”

As such, Harmon requested an urgent meeting with Routledge and his Executive team “at the earliest mutually convenient opportunity to be briefed on matters to include this recent development, the root cause(s) of equipment failures resulting in excessive flaring and reduced production, your plan with schedule for permanently addressing these root cause(s), and the short and long term economic and environmental implications for all of Guyana.”

The Opposition Leader also proposed to be accompanied by senior Members of Parliament including the Shadow Minister for Oil and Gas, David Patterson.