Opposition leader congratulates St. Lucia’s new prime minister-elect

Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon has congratulated Prime Minister-elect and Leader of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), Phillip J. Pierre, for his party’s landslide victory in Saint Lucia’s General Election which was held on Monday, July 26, 2021.

The SLP won 13 seats while the United Workers Party won two seats, according to media reports.

Check out Harmon’s full statement:



On behalf of the Parliamentary Opposition of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, the APNU+AFC Coalition and my own behalf, I extend our most profound congratulations on your election to the office of Prime Minister of St Lucia.

I send congratulations, as well, to the St Lucia Labour Party on its resounding victory to Government at the July 26 polls. I also salute you on being convincingly re-elected, once again, as the Parliamentary Representative of the Castries East constituency.

The people of St Lucia have reposed considerable confidence in you and your incoming Government and have entrusted in you, a solemn mandate, to put them first for the next five years. I extend best wishes for a term characterised by the righting and restoration of the St Lucian economy, strengthening the fight against the spread of COVID-19, rebuilding post-pandemic and overall bountiful success.

I extend best wishes to you as you prepare for your swearing in and inauguration and begin the process of appointing your Cabinet. I wish youand every member of yo ur Cabinet success even as we all continue to battle the challenges faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hon. Prime Minister-elect as you aware, the people of Guyana and St Lucia have shared strong historical bonds which we look forward to working with you to strengthen, including at the inter-party level. I look forward to your robust and vocal contributions at the regional level in highlighting the issues which affect our peoples and toward forging a stronger and more unified CARICOM.

I look forward, too, to engaging with you at a mutually convenient time in the near future to provide a further update on the situation in Guyana.