Opposition Leader declines to meet with outgoing Canadian Diplomat for farewell courtesy call

“Other urgent political commitments” have been cited by Guyana’s Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, as the reasons for which he has declined to meet with outgoing Canadian Diplomat, Lilian Chatterjee.

In a letter, Harmon stated that the date for the farewell courtesy call by the Canadian Diplomat with his office which is scheduled for Wednesday, December 9, 2020, has become “inconvenient” in light of other political commitments slated for the same date.

See full letter dispatched by the Office of the Leader of the Opposition: