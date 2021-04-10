Opposition Leader expresses solidarity with St. Vincent residents affected by La Soufriere volcanic eruption

As a result of the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a large number of persons living in that country have been affected and are currently suffering as that volcano’s activity increases.

According to a press statement by Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon, he stands firm in his solidarity with those living in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We are disturbed by the eruption and pray that all persons in the affected areas are safely evacuated and there is no loss of life or injuries. We hope too, that there will be minimal damage to and loss of property. We stand with the rest of the Caribbean in solemn solidarity with the people of St Vincent at this time of distress, you are assured of our unwavering support.”

Harmon emphasised that Guyana has always been at the vanguard in providing assistance to sister Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nations in times of difficulty and need and stated that the Opposition stands ready to support appropriate and necessary national initiatives and measures to provide assistance to the people of St Vincent who are affected and are being evacuated to safer locations.

“We take solace in the fact that the people of St Vincent are resilient, disciplined and determined and whatever disruptions there may be, they will overcome, rebound and prevail. We are assured that no matter the difficulties, Vincentians will be steeled to rise and triumph again….we urge, that if it becomes necessary, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) regime puts suitable measures in place to accommodate Vincentians in Guyana who need to be evacuated and relocated,” he added.