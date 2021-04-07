Opposition Leader highlights “discriminatory practices” of PPP Govt to US diplomats

At a meeting held on Tuesday (yesterday) between Guyana’s Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, and United States (US) Ambassador, Sarah Ann Lynch, at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, a number of issues were discussed, particularly, matters relating to Guyana’s governance, Parliamentary Democracy and National Security.

According to a press statement from the Opposition Leader’s Office, Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC), Khemraj Ramjattan and the US’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Mark Cullinane were also present when Harmon shared the Coalition’s views and observations on the above-mentioned issues and how they broadly affect the Guyanese people, and specifically, the impact and effect on supporters of the APNU+AFC.

“Mr. Harmon highlighted the discriminatory practices of the PPP regime, the arbitrary firing of public servants, the distribution of COVID-19 cash grants, politically motivated charges and the arbitrary arrests of persons perceived to be Coalition supporters, among other issues. It was reiterated that a spirit of consensus and collaboration is necessary and this requires putting the good of the country first as being paramount. There ought to be an effort to engage in meaningful dialogue, with the support of the US, to ensure that the PPP regime does not govern in a manner marginalizing a large section of the population,” the press statement noted.

Harmon, during the meeting, requested of Ambassador Lynch that the Opposition be informed of any major changes on US Policy decisions on Guyana.

“Additionally, the Opposition Leader requested that Opposition views are communicated to Washington on a regular basis, having regard to the fact that a large section of the local media landscape is unhelpful to the Opposition. A copy of the summary report on the PPP regime’s executive lawlessness, political persecution and ethnicization of Guyana for the period August 2 to December, 25, 2020 was, shared with the US Ambassador and Deputy Chief of Mission. An updated report for the current period will be shared within a short space of time.”

Additionally, the Opposition Leader took the opportunity to once again congratulate the election of Joseph Biden to the Presidency of the United States of America and acknowledged Ambassador Lynch as a representative of that Administration.