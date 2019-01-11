OPPOSITION LEADER IN RECEIPT OF SECURITY REFORM REPORT PRESIDENT

President David Granger has announced that the long-awaited security sector reform report is likely to be made public soon. The appointment of the Judicial Service Commission is to be done before the end of January. Javone Vickerie reports.

The final report on the Security Sector Reform Project (SSRP) which was prepared by British security expert, Lt. Col (Ret’d) Russell Combe was expected to be released to Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo last August.

Following the opening ceremony of Annual Police Force Officers Conference, President David Granger was asked about the status of the report. He explained that the report was recently released to the opposition leader for it to be reviewed. The report, however, is expected to be made public soon.

In the absence of the Judicial Service Commission, Magistrates and High Court Judges cannot be appointed. The law vests in the commission the power to appoint magistrates, while it is also responsible for making recommendations as it pertains to judges, who are appointed by the President. It is the hope of the head of state that before the end of January, the commission will be appointed .

The composition of the Judicial Service Commission is outlined in Article 198 of the Constitution. It states that the members of the Commission shall be the Chancellor, who is the chairman, Chief Justice, Chairman of the PSC and such other members appointed in accordance with provisions listed in Section 2 of that Article.