Opposition Leader joins Hindu community in observing Navratri

Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon in a press statement on Wednesday has expressed kind words to Hindu Community in observance of Navratri. Below is the press statement :

On behalf of the Parliamentary Opposition, I would like to join the Hindu community in observing the special and auspicious occasion of Navratri – the nine-day/night festival dedicated to Goddess Durga.

This festival which sees devotees praying to different forms of Goddess Durga, falls two times a year but the Shardiya Navratri which is celebrated around this time, is one of the most awaited ones and a celebration that occupies utmost importance.

May these nine auspicious days of Navaratri bring immense joy and peace. I wish that you achieve the strength and power of Maa Durga and reflect them through your attitude and actions.

Let this Navratri be the end of a wonderful year together and the start of a much more wonderful journey together.

May this festival be the harbinger of joy and prosperity. Let us all pray that the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring you eternal peace and happiness. That they protect you from all wrongdoings and grant all your wishes. Happy Navratri to you and your family.