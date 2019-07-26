OPPOSITION LEADER REITERATES CALL FOR REGIONAL INTERVENTION

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo says that government’s current ‘Caretaker’ status disallows them from spending money not associated with the routine running of its offices. As such he has threatened legal action against govt technical officers who continue to approve monies for public outreaches
Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo says that government’s current ‘Caretaker’ status disallows them from spending money not associated with the routine running of its offices. As such he has threatened legal action against govt technical officers who continue to approve monies for public outreaches