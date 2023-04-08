Opposition Leader rejects VP’s claim that US$18M signing bonus played no role in ICJ case

SEE THE FULL STATEMENT ISSUED BY OPPOSITION LEADER AUBREY NORTON:

JAGDEO MUST DESIST FROM TRANSFORMING THE TERRITORIAL CONTROVERSY INTO A PARTISAN ISSUE

At a time when all of Guyana needs to be united against Venezuela, it is worrying that Second Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is using the opportunity to transform the Guyana/Venezuela territorial controversy into a partisan political issue. Such an approach to this serious problem undermines our national interest and should be brought to an immediate end.

The Second Vice President is knowledgeable that since the APNU+AFC was in government, the money from the Signing Bonus was being used to pay the legal team. It is therefore disingenuous for him to contend that the Signing Bonus had nothing to do with Guyana’s success at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Second Vice President’s dishonest comments on the Signing Bonus are divisive and do our national interest harm.

While I will deal with the issue of the Signing Bonus on another occasion, I find it foolhardy that the Second Vice President will sacrifice the government and opposition unity and solidarity on the Guyana/Venezuela territorial controversy at the altar of his personal and partisan interests. His actions confirm that he does not have the interest of Guyana and our people at heart.

I wish to urge the President to implore on the Second Vice President to desist from dividing us on this very important national issue that necessitates our unity. I sincerely hope that good sense prevails.

Aubrey C Norton, MP

Leader of the Opposition

