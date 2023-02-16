Opposition Leader requests NCN’s “program logs” to determine coverage of budget debate

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton on Thursday dispatched a letter to Commissioner of Information Charles Ramson, requesting the “program logs” of the National Communications Network (NCN) on its coverage of the 2023 budget debate.

“This request extends to the entire NCN network of stations, including but not limited to its stations in Georgetown, Linden, and Berbice,” a statement from the Office of the Opposition Leader said.

Earlier this month, the Opposition had expressed concerns about what it termed the “one-sided coverage” of the State-owned entity.

“The State media is obligated to also cover the views and activities of the Parliamentary Opposition in a fair and objective manner. NCN is funded by taxpayers’ dollars.”

The statement continued, “NCN, therefore, has an obligation to its funders, the people of Guyana. It must cover the people’s representatives during their participation in national events as critical as the national budget debate. In so doing, NCN must ensure that such coverage is fair in terms of program schedule, duration, rebroadcasts, and relays.”

Like this: Like Loading...