OPPOSITION LEADER TO SUE PNCR EXECUTIVE FOR LIBEL

The Opposition will be looking to bring libel charges against, those media houses that repeated a statement from the ruling PNCR party. An Executive Member of the party could also be headed to court. Handell Duncan Reports.

Legal proceedings are to be instituted against, Executive Member of the People’s National Congress Reform, Aubrey Norton by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo. Aubrey Norton reportedly accused Jagdeo of bribing former government parliamentarian Charrandas Persaud to give his, ‘yes’ vote to the Opposition side. Jagdeo charged too that all media houses which carried the story could be faced with legal proceeding like Norton unless a retraction is made.

The Opposition Leader said that he has already instructed his lawyers to begin the proceeding.

Earlier, today, Screenshots from a purported conversation between former Government MP, Charrandass Persaud and a gold miner surface where he was reportedly seeking to purchase some $1M USD worth of Gold in the lead up to the No-Confidence vote. Jagdeo downplayed the screenshots, questioning its validity while accusing, one online media outfit of being sympathetic to the Government.