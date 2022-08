Claims of an apartheid state in Guyana manifested through the Government’s modus operandi of inequitably awarding contracts and its deliberate attempt to keep the wages and salaries of public servants at an all-time low, incomparable with the cost of living, have surfaced from Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton. He is urging Afro Guyanese to resist these efforts by the Government and empower each other. Temika Rodney reports.

