OPPOSITION MP SHEROD DUNCAN PLACED ON $200,000 BAIL IN CYBERCRIME CASE

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Sherod Duncan has appeared this morning at the Diamond Magistrates Court.

Duncan made his appearance following last week’s arrest (January 13 2022) for his alleged role in a cybercrime involving the Guyana Elections Commission’s IT Manager, Aneal Giddings.

Giddings subsequently made a report at the police station alleging that Duncan had called him a number of disrespectful names, including “jagabat” and “trench crappo” on his popular Facebook show, “In the Ring”. Duncan was arrested and subsequently released on station bail.

During his court appearance today, Duncan was represented by Attorneys at Law, Nigel Hughes, Khemraj Ramjattan, Amanza Walton-Desir and Narissa Leander.

According to reports, the police stated their case against Duncan claiming that on the 11th January 2022, without legal or lawful justification or excuse, Duncan allegedly used a computer to publish electronic data about Aneal Giddings with the intent to humiliate and embarrass and to cause emotional distress.

Prosecutors were hoping that Duncan would be remanded to prison but the Magistrate instead granted bail in the sum of $200,000 having reduced it from $275,000 following complaints from Duncan’s team.

Further details will be provided in a subsequent report.