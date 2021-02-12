OPPOSITION MP’S LOCKED OUT OF PARLIAMENT

Some opposition Parliamentarians were prevented from entering the chambers, while others were prevented from exiting, as President Irfaan Ali turned up to deliver the feature address at the ceremonial opening of the 12th Parliament on Thursday afternoon. More
from Wendell Badrie
