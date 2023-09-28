OPPOSITION PARLIAMENTARIAN BLOCKED FROM LEAVING GUYANA TO MEET US OFFICIALS

Opposition Parliamentarian David Patterson was prevented from leaving Guyana for the United States on Tuesday night, where his party had planned to send a delegation to meet with US Legislators, including members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Shemar Alleyne spoke to the former Minister of Infrastructure and filed this report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on