Opposition Parliamentarian on bail over allegations of exposure of genitals, using expletives

Former Minister of Public Infrastructure and Member of Parliament (MP) David Patterson was arrested on Wednesday and later placed on $200,000 in relation to allegations of exposure of genitals and using expletives.

Patterson, who was accompanied by his lawyer Ronald Daniels, was arrested after he surrendered to the Police in Region 4 ‘A’.

The allegations were put to him, and he exercised his constitutional right to remain silent, his lawyer said in a Facebook post.

As a result, the former Minister was placed on $200,000 bail and ordered to report to investigators on Thursday. A file is expected to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident occurred on July 16, 2023, at Seaforth Street, Campbellville.

In his Facebook post, Patterson’s lawyer contended that the quantum of bail was gravely out of proportion to the circumstances.

“Even if MP Patterson is charged for the commission of this offence, no court with a sense of justice and an appreciation of the chief consideration in granting bail would put MP Patterson on bail in this sum,” Daniels maintained.

