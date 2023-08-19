Opposition to challenge President Ali’s extension of Hicken’s tenure

Next week, the main parliamentary opposition is set to challenge President Irfaan Ali’s decision to extend the tenure of acting Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken. This move comes after Hicken reached the retirement age of 55 last month. Tiana Cole has the details.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on