Opposition to engage House Speaker on mandatory vaccination measures

Leader of the Opposition Joseph Harmon has indicated his intention to approach Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir on Monday, August 9, to have Parliamentary discussions concerning mandatory vaccination gazetted by the PPP Government.

Harmon stated that it “is obviously a matter of urgent, definite public importance.” He believes that the extensive views and opinions expressed in the public have led to confusion, miscommunication, and suspicion.

With measures coming into effect since last week, persons must present their vaccination cards along with any form of identification to access public and government agencies including the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. Unvaccinated persons must make appointments and produce a negative PCR test to access the service.

The Opposition Leader said the nation needs a clear sense of what is happening, what the plan is, and to see political, religious, and civic leaders working in tandem.

The opposition leader has described the move by the government as a ‘dictatorial approach.’

“We are appalled but not surprised by the means chosen by the PPP regime and some sections of the private sector to address vaccine hesitancy here in Guyana. No one should be surprised by these steps given that the PPP has increasingly adopted and encouraged authoritarian methods of governance over the last year. However, we also note the pushback from all sections of the society to these draconian measures.”

Joseph Harmon said the Coalition is once again saying that it is ready, willing, and able to be engaged and believes that Churches and other Civil Society stakeholders should be given a voice in the process as well.