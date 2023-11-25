In reaction to Venezuela’s heightened aggression, the Opposition in Guyana has raised concerns about the Government’s approach to managing the situation. They call for a more sincere and inclusive strategy to address these escalating tensions. The Opposition’s stance suggests a desire for broader collaboration and perhaps different tactics in dealing with the issue. Renata Burnette provides a comprehensive overview of the Opposition’s concerns and their suggestions for a revised approach in her report.
OPPOSITION URGES ENHANCED DEFENSE DIPLOMACY AMID VENEZUELA’S THREAT
