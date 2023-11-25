OPPOSITION URGES ENHANCED DEFENSE DIPLOMACY AMID VENEZUELA’S THREAT



In reaction to Venezuela’s heightened aggression, the Opposition in Guyana has raised concerns about the Government’s approach to managing the situation. They call for a more sincere and inclusive strategy to address these escalating tensions. The Opposition’s stance suggests a desire for broader collaboration and perhaps different tactics in dealing with the issue. Renata Burnette provides a comprehensive overview of the Opposition’s concerns and their suggestions for a revised approach in her report.

