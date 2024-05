Opposition leader Aubrey Norton has voiced strong objections to what he claims is an inflated declaration submitted to the Guyana Revenue Authority by ExxonMobil’s broker, RAMPS Logistics. Norton expressed his determination not to remain silent while the country potentially loses money that belongs to the Guyanese people. His statement underscores concerns over financial transparency and managing the nation’s resources. Dacia Richards provides more details on the situation.

