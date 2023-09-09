OPPOSITION’S CALL FOR INCLUSION NOT BASED ON FACTS -JAGDEO

Opposition leader Aubrey Norton says he is unwilling to engage with President Irfaan Ali due to his attitude. This is against General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo’s adamant statement that the opposition’s calls for inclusion should not be taken seriously. Here is more from Renata Burnette
