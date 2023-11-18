OVER 20 PERSONS WERE DISPLACED FOLLOWING BV FIRE, ALLEGEDLY SET BY A CHILD

A family in Beterverwagting is dealing with the aftermath of a fire that occurred late Friday afternoon, reportedly started by a child. Speaking to Nightly News, one of the tenants shared the distressing loss of all her important documents in the blaze. Tiana Cole covered this unfortunate event.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on