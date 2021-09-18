Over 2000 KILOS of Drugs destroyed by GPF, CANU in early morning operation

The Guyana Police Force and the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit this morning, Saturday, September 18, 2021, in a joint operation conducted at Homestretch Avenue, destroyed over 2000 kilos of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and other illicit drugs.

The narcotics destroyed are from operations conducted by the Guyana Police Force and the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit over the last two years.

The operation was overseen by Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn; Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’, Mr. Clifton Hicken; Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’, Mr. Calvin Brutus; Head of CANU, Mr. James Singh; Head of the Narcotics Branch of the Guyana Police Force, Superintendent Karl Wilson; Head of the Police Force Corporate Communications Unit Mr. Mark Ramotar along with other senior officials from both organisations.

Minister Benn, who spoke on the sidelines of the operation highlighted that there have been significant successes in the fight against drug trafficking, noting “we’ve had successes at 9 Miles, Potaro, Orealla and Kwakwani, relating to significant seizures, destruction and the capture of planes and persons transporting narcotics.”

The Home Affairs Minister also highlighted that there has been increased training in the critical area of prosecution of drug-related matters, stating “there has been some training with the Attorney General’s Chambers and agencies in the United States and others, virtually and face-to-face with respect to prosecutorial training for members of these agencies who represent the State in these and other matters.”

Head of CANU, James Singh in an interview noted that the large amount of narcotics that were being destroyed is largely in part due to close collaborative efforts and operations over the years with the Guyana Police Force and other enforcement agencies. Speaking on fly overs and landing by drug-laden aircrafts into Guyana, James also noted that the information sharing among regional counterparts and neighbouring countries is “alot more open, alot more is coming to the table and that is why we are able to identify specific areas where these aircraft are going, the patterns and the organisations behind it.”

Superintendent Karl Wilson who was also onsite, explained that the amount which was destroyed amount over a 1000 pounds of cannabis, as well as cocaine and is a result of cases of time.

The destruction of the drugs was done in the presence and full glare of several media representatives, as well as heavy police presence.